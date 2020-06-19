Blue Jays shut down spring training facility due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say

Toronto Blue Jays’ Norberto Obeso, left, elbow bumps bench coach Dave Hudgens after the team’s 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Toronto Blue Jays who hold spring training in Dunedin have shut down their spring training facility after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently had spent time with players in the Phillies’ minor league system.

The news comes following five players and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Clearwater facility.

Multiple teams have been affected by the coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area including the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Phillies, and the USF Bulls football team all in the past 48 hours.

