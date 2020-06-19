Blue Jays shut down spring training facility due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Toronto Blue Jays who hold spring training in Dunedin have shut down their spring training facility after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently had spent time with players in the Phillies’ minor league system.
The news comes following five players and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Clearwater facility.
Multiple teams have been affected by the coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area including the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Phillies, and the USF Bulls football team all in the past 48 hours.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Player withdraws from PGA tournament due to positive COVID-19 test
- MAP: More Tampa Bay restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus continues to spread
- 2 Tampa officials test positive for COVID-19
- Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until September 15
- AMC reverses course, will require all guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says