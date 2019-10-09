‘Biggest career catch’: OJ Howard talks impressive foul ball snag at Rays game

TAMPA (WFLA) — Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard addressed his viral foul ball catch from Tuesday night’s Rays playoff game.

The third year tight end was all over Twitter after catching Rays batter Austin Meadows’ foul ball bare-handed. It was quite an impressive snag for the high school outfielder.

“I was in the outfield right there, so it was the same type of play,” Howard said Wednesday.

OJ Howard out here barehanding foul balls at the Rays-Astros game 🖐



(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/34Kz9I2YIx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2019

When asked if it was the biggest catch of his career, Howard said there’s no doubt.

“I would probably say that beat the state championship of high school right there,” Howard joked.

