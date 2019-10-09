LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

‘Biggest career catch’: OJ Howard talks impressive foul ball snag at Rays game

Sports

by: , Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard addressed his viral foul ball catch from Tuesday night’s Rays playoff game.

The third year tight end was all over Twitter after catching Rays batter Austin Meadows’ foul ball bare-handed. It was quite an impressive snag for the high school outfielder.

“I was in the outfield right there, so it was the same type of play,” Howard said Wednesday.

When asked if it was the biggest catch of his career, Howard said there’s no doubt.

“I would probably say that beat the state championship of high school right there,” Howard joked.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss