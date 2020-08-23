LIVE UPDATES | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day is here!

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 arrived later than normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be in the stands.

Follow along with updates on our live blog throughout the race.

1:05 p.m.

Marco Andretti is on the pole today. His grandfather, Mario Andretti, and father, Michael Andretti, are in the two-seater today.

Andretti joked that attention can’t focus on him until they’re off the track.

1:07 p.m.

Mario Andretti tells the broadcast that it’s “precious” for him, Michael and Marco to share the track at the same time.

“This place has given us so much…but we want some more.”

Mario Andretti also said, if Marco wins, he’ll do a “snow angel” on a greasy spot in the pits!

See you guys soon. It’s go time pic.twitter.com/jHa5l7jF9s — Colton Herta (@ColtonHerta) August 23, 2020

The best fans in the world helped give the best command in the world.



Thanks to everyone who sent in their "Drivers Start Your Engines" renditions! #Indy500 | @DieHardBattery pic.twitter.com/OWQ63hjYm0 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

Can we make it a new tradition to have the drivers dog in victory lane and on the baby borg!?!? #IndyCar #Indy500 #Indianapolis500 — Stefan Wilson (@stef_wilson) August 23, 2020

At the Racing Capital of the World, even the parking spots are paved with meaning. @JamieLittleTV shares what's so special about parking spot 18 at #IMS.#Indy500 | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/j4eSKNbDxy — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

The 104th running of the #Indy500 without spectators will be one I’ll never forget.



We look forward to sharing all the action and our experiences from @IMS today. Godspeed! pic.twitter.com/pjuXjX7v8L — JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) August 23, 2020

1:32 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Alexander Rossi has a good shot at winning today.

“I think he comes in knowing what he needs to do, knowing how to win this race,” he said. “My money’s on him.”

Here’s a look outside Gate 2 at @IMS! Fans waiting to witness the 104th running of the #Indy500 from outside the track. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Vb24cWpNvR — Melissa Crash (@MelissaCrash) August 23, 2020

Less than one hour before the green flag drops. Here’s a look at the crowd that’s gathered outside gate 2 on 16th st. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/keaN4VySYp — Shaun Murphy (@1shaunmurphy) August 23, 2020

Cars on the grid, less than an hour from going green. #Indy500 @ims pic.twitter.com/BqfIjiIIZs — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) August 23, 2020

Although @FollowAndretti has 6 cars running in the #Indy500 today, they will have 7 cars on track to start the race. @JamieLittleTV caught up with @MarioAndretti before he drives @michaelandretti in the Fastest Seat in Sports. #AllAndretti | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/bsSRqYrjZB — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

1:48 p.m.

Ryan Hunter-Reay starts driver introductions with a message to fans.

“I know you’d like to be with us, but trust us, you are. This one’s for you.”

Driver introductions for the #Indy500 @ims bizarre waving to the camera amid empty stands. pic.twitter.com/MVukeFMIDn — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) August 23, 2020

1:55 p.m.

With driver introductions complete, there are several moments still to come, including the presentation of colors, invocation, flyover, national anthem and “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

Row 1 introductions from @IMS:



1. Marco Andretti

2. Scott Dixon

3. Takuma Sato pic.twitter.com/DGbMQSfQpp — JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) August 23, 2020

2 p.m.

Helio Castroneves: “It’s not the same without the fans. However, I have to say I’m glad Roger went ahead with the race.”

Helio, a three-time winner, starts at 28.

2:09 p.m.

Now time for the pre-race ceremonies. Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, delivers the invocation.

Followed by the presentation of colors, a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Today, and every day, we honor our heroes at the Racing Capital of the World. 🇺🇸



Watch pre-race live on @nbc.



📺: https://t.co/RQ1KPaUwPR#Indy500 | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/Y105n5yW0j — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

2:15 p.m.

“Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson performed the national anthem, followed by a flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds.

A stirring tribute from the incredible singing surgeons.



To our heroes on the frontlines, thank you.



Watch pre-race live on @nbc.#Indy500 | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/BFLJ8cvyGw — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 23, 2020

2:22 p.m.

And Jim Cornelison nails it again…and holds that last note for what feels like forever!

One more pass over the track by the Thunderbirds. It’s time for the 104th running of the #Indy500! pic.twitter.com/4SrvuUxtFY — FOX59 News (@FOX59) August 23, 2020

Roger Penske will deliver the famous “Gentlemen, start your engines” command. He’s taken stewardship of the track and thanks the Hulman family.

“Be safe, have fun. Drivers, start your engines!”

2:31 p.m.

The green flag drops on this year’s Indianapolis 500!

GREEN AT THE #INDY500



Of course Scott Dixon takes the lead in turn 1 — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 23, 2020

2:33 p.m.

Ed Carpenter has to go into the pits after going into the wall.

2:35 p.m.

James Davison heads to the pits. We’re in yellow. Car now on fire.

2:40 p.m.

Several drivers use the caution flag as a chance to pit.

2:44 p.m.

Ed Carpenter’s disappointing start got a little worse. His car still being worked on. IndyCar reviewed the incident and said no action would be taken against Zach Veach.

2:45 p.m.

Back in green. Dixon in lead on restart.

2:49 p.m.

Lap 19: Scott Dixon leads, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, James Hinchcliffe and Marco Andretti.

2:53 p.m.

An eighth of the way through the race, Scott Dixon continues to lead. He’s led the whole way so far.

Now, we’re back in yellow. Marcus Ericsson hit the wall. Car is on fire–but he’s out. Ericsson started in Row 4.

3:01 p.m.

Dixon hits the pits, giving up the lead. For the first time, we have a new race leader:

Oliver Askew.

3:05 p.m.

Back in green. Simon Pagenaud leads the way on restart. There is a lot of shuffling in the field.

3:08 p.m.

Marcus Ericsson clearly disappointed. Tells broadcast he had good car. He and James Davison are done for the day. Ed Carpenter not on the lead lap after early incident with wall.

3:12 p.m.

Lap 43 current top 5: Simon Pagenaud, Oliver Askew, Will Power, Charlie Kimball, and Helio Castroneves.

3:17 p.m.

Guess who’s back in the lead. Did you say Scott Dixon? Yep, it’s Scott Dixon.

3:22 p.m.

Scott Dixon has led 36 laps of the race. Right now, he’s trailed by Rossi, VeeKay, Sato and Hunter-Reay. Sato passes Hunter-Reay to scoot into fourth place.

3:25 p.m.

Marco Andretti heads to the pits. He’s getting a fresh set of tires. Spencer Pigot also heading into the pits. Hunter-Reay also makes a pit stop.

3:27 p.m.

Alexander Rossi missed his attempt to pit. VeeKay stalls out and loses some time.

3:30 p.m.

VeeKay has been assessed a penalty for hitting personnel on pit road. It’s a stop-and-go penalty for the rookie. Saga Karam also penalized for a pit infraction.

3:35 p.m.

Scott Dixon has led 52 laps of the race so far. He’s been dominant.

3:40 p.m.

Lap 81 top 5: Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, and Santino Ferrucci.

3:42 p.m.

Dalton Kellett hits the Turn 3 wall, bringing out the caution flag. Kellett started in Row 8; he’s now out of the race.

3:47 p.m.

A slew of drivers will use the caution as a chance to hit pit road. Dixon gets in and out to retain lead.

3:51 p.m.

Lap 91 leaders: Dixon, Sato, Rossi, O’Ward, Newgarden.

3:54 p.m.

Oliver Askew and Conor Daly both make contact during restart. Race back under yellow.

4:02 p.m.

Daly and Askew are both out of the race after the contact. James Davison, Marcus Ericsson, and Dalton Kellett are also retired for the day.

With the race under caution, Scott Dixon still leads.

Conor Daly tells the broadcast that he caught a bump and took responsibility for the crash. He has been checked and cleared at the medical center.

4:09 p.m.

On the restart, some shuffling in the field. Rossi seizes the lead from Dixon.

4:11 p.m.

Oliver Askew says he saw a bunch of smoke in front of him and tried to avoid crashing into anyone else. Feels bad for the race team.

The lead is going back and forth right now, with drivers at the front trying to conserve fuel. We’re on lap 109.

4:16 p.m.

Lap 118 top five: Rossi, Dixon, O’Ward, Sato, Ferrucci.

4:23 p.m.

Alex Palou spins out. The rookie started in Row 3. He’s the third rookie out of the race.

4:32 p.m.

A pit road incident involving Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato is under review. Their cars made contact.

4:36 p.m.

Alexander Rossi assessed a penalty and ordered to go to back of the field for pit incident with Takuma Sato; IndyCar officials called it “unsafe release.”

4:38 p.m.

Back under green. Rosenqvist, Dixon, Rahal, O’Ward, and Sato are the top five as of lap 131. Dixon retakes the lead on the next lap.

4:41 p.m.

Simon Pagenaud has to pit to get a nose change. He’ll lose a lap.

4:44 p.m.

Lap 140 leaders: Dixon, Rahal, Sato, Newgarden, and Ferrucci.

4:47 p.m.

And Alexander Rossi hits the wall, ending his day. He was trying to get back in contention. Rossi won the race in 2016 and hadn’t finished outside the top 10 in his other starts.

It's over for @AlexanderRossi.



Trying to race his way back to the front, he crashes out of the #Indy500 on @NBC: https://t.co/THKlb49aWT pic.twitter.com/MvINVIPrkO — Indy 500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 23, 2020

“I thought we had a car to win,” Rossi says, adding he didn’t even want to discuss the penalty in the pits.

4:56 p.m.

With 50 laps to go, Scott Dixon is in the lead. Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal, Josef Newgarden and Santino Ferrucci round out the top five.

Rossi has been checked and cleared at the medical center. The race remains under caution with under 50 laps left to go.

5:03 p.m.

The green flag drops for the restart! Dixon still in front. Sato passes him; it will help Dixon conserve fuel.

5:10 p.m.

Lap 165 top 5: Sato, Dixon, Newgarden, Rahal, Ferrucci.