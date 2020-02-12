Tyler Reddick ready to get back to Daytona after last year’s lap 194 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Tyler Reddick is another up-and-coming driver on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, backed by a strong team, Richard Childress Racing.

In last year’s Daytona 500, Reddick was caught in the lap 194 incident that wiped out cars running close to the top 20.

Reddick officially begins his rookie season on NASCAR’s highest circuit after dominating back-to-back series championships in the Xfinity Series.

