Pressure on for Chase Elliott at Daytona

Big Race - Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – One of NASCAR’s popular young drivers, Chase Elliott, would love to add to his impressive resume a Daytona 500 victory.

Elliott has shown that he is fast at Daytona, winning back-to-back poles in 2016 and 2017.

The pressure is on for a win, however, as Elliott seeks to deliver the No. 9 Chevrolet back to Victory Lane, just as Chase’s father Bill Elliott did twice during the 1980s.

