DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)—President Donald Trump could be planning a trip to Central Florida on Sunday for the Daytona 500.
The White House has not responded to requests for comment from WESH 2 News, but the Deland Airport manager said he was informed that a presidential visit is a possibility.
The Federal Aviation Administration posted a notice Monday that indicates VIP movement in the area of Daytona Beach on Sunday. The notice warns pilots of the possibility of mandatory airspace restrictions.
Trump would become the second sitting president to attend the 500. The other was George W. Bush in 2004.
President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan also attended NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway while they were in office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deval Patrick drops out of 2020 race for president
- President Trump may attend Daytona 500
- Deputies: Man caught taking picture under teen’s clothes at Tampa Chipotle
- See our first president come to life with “Washington”
- Attorneys: Michael Drejka fears for life, transferred to protective custody