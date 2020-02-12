President Trump may attend Daytona 500

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents today in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)—President Donald Trump could be planning a trip to Central Florida on Sunday for the Daytona 500.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment from WESH 2 News, but the Deland Airport manager said he was informed that a presidential visit is a possibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a notice Monday that indicates VIP movement in the area of Daytona Beach on Sunday. The notice warns pilots of the possibility of mandatory airspace restrictions.

Trump would become the second sitting president to attend the 500. The other was George W. Bush in 2004.

President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan also attended NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway while they were in office.

