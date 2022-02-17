Parts shortage shadows Daytona

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR’s qualifying races could be tamer than normal.

The Duel at Daytona scheduled for Thursday night could be a watered-down version of itself because of a parts shortage involving the new Next Gen car.

The scarcity has left teams with a limited number of backup cars and even fewer on site. Teams for months have lamented a lack of inventory heading into the season.

The Duel is a qualifying event that splits 42 cars into two races.

It sets much of the starting grid for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss