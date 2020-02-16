Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona

Big Race - Daytona
Posted: / Updated:

Noah Gragson (9) celebrates on the roof of his car at the finish line after winning a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.

“It never gets old, man,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I don’t expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it’s a great feeling.”

Gragson and Chase Briscoe swapped the lead in the closing three-lap sprint to the finish, but NASCAR threw the yellow-flag for a multi-car crash on the final lap.

Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, were second and third in Toyotas. Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Gragson celebrated old-school style, first by climbing the fence at Daytona International Speedway — a nod to both three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and recent NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Then Gragson fueled the flames on the Daytona track surface created by his celebratory burnout.

He ran up and down the frontstretch pumping his fists in celebration, then slid across the hood of his JRM entry for the drive to victory lane.

“It’s Daytona, you never know if you get this chance again, so do what you want to do,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Gragson is the seventh different race winner for JRM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday"

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co."

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day"

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How dirty is your wristwatch?"

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss