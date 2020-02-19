NASCAR safety innovations helped save Ryan Newman’s life

Big Race - Daytona

by: Emily Proud

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It wasn’t a miracle, it was science.

Decades of innovation and hard work behind the scenes was tested in the final lap of Monday’s Daytona 500.

On his way to the finish line, Ryan Newman spun out and crashed. He went airborne and his car engulfed in flames, but after being taken to the hospital with what was described as “serious injuries,” he is up and talking to doctors just a day later – according to Roush-Fenway Racing.

19 years ago, Dale Earnhardt tragically was killed by a similar accident on the same speedway. Since then, the sport committed to making sure that never happened again.

First, protect the neck with the HANS device or head and neck support device.

“The HANS device is actually made out of carbon fiber, a very strong material,” said Willie Allen Racing driver Jackson Boone. “You’ll put it around your neck and it catches the latch and it keeps your neck from going completely forward. That way if there’s an abrupt impact, it won’t give you whiplash or break your neck. “

One of the scariest parts about Newman’s wreck was the flames and the fuel pouring out of his car. NASCAR has made improvements to address that, too.

“A lot of materials in these cars are flame retardant, and that was brought up a lot last night. People were really worried about the fuel leaking out, which believe it or not, these cars actually have a fire bottle that’s under the seat, and there’s a little tab and you pull up and it’ll shoot up fire retardant all over the car if you’re ever on fire,” said Boone.

In addition to the fire bottle, drivers wear flame retardant suits, gloves and neck sleeves.

“It’s not ideal to be on fire, but if you are on fire it’s good to have one of those suits on. There has been a ton of innovation in the field of fire. If you ever get fuel on you or anything like that has really improved over the years.”

Risks are a part of every sport and NASCAR has taken major strides toward making sure they don’t turn fatal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislature Questions the Security of University Research"

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley"

80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment

Thumbnail for the video titled "80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment"

Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion"

Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman"

Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!"

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss