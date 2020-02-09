Meet teen racing sensation Hailie Deegan

Big Race - Daytona

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — Hailie Deegan is a rising star in the racing world.

Michael Self came in first place at Daytona International Speedway during the ARCA Series season opener Saturday, while Deegan made history, the Associated Press reports.

By crossing the finish line second, Deegan, 18, tied the best finish by a woman at Daytona and managed to match the best finish for a woman in an ARCA race. In the 1999 ARCA race at Daytona, Shawna Robinson finished second after starting fifth.

Deegan celebrated her achievement on pit road with her parents.

“Nothing could have been better for me,” Deegan said. “Of course you want to win, but this was a victory for me.”

She said she was nervous about her first Daytona race, and her mom backed her up, saying “she crushed it out there.”

Self led 60 out of 80 laps in the first Speedweeks race, kicking off the 2020 racing season.

Deegan’s career really started to take off after she won three times in the K&N series over the last three years.

When she rolled in to Daytona, she had a new team, new manufacturers supporting her and a full-time ride in the ARCA series.

She made the switch from Toyota to Ford at the end of 2019 and landed a full-time ride with DGR-Crosley. That opportunity may lead her to races in NASCAR’s truck series this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss