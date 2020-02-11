Matt DiBenedetto to prove he’s more than just a cute nickname in NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular driver with the catchy nickname “DiBurrito” — Matt DiBenedetto would love to become known as a Daytona 500 champion.

DiBenedetto knows how to run at Daytona International Speedway, battling in the Duels in 2019, earning the ninth spot in the starting Daytona 500 grid.

He led 49 laps in the race and was in contention until he was collected in a crash 10 laps from the finish.

MORE DAYTONA NEWS: