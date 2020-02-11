Matt DiBenedetto to prove he’s more than just a cute nickname in NASCAR

Big Race - Daytona

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular driver with the catchy nickname “DiBurrito” — Matt DiBenedetto would love to become known as a Daytona 500 champion.

DiBenedetto knows how to run at Daytona International Speedway, battling in the Duels in 2019, earning the ninth spot in the starting Daytona 500 grid.

He led 49 laps in the race and was in contention until he was collected in a crash 10 laps from the finish.

MORE DAYTONA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs"

Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Regginald Jackson is booked at Orient Jail after alleged sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regginald Jackson is booked at Orient Jail after alleged sexual battery"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss