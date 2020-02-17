Live Now
Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — After an abrupt line of storms forced a postponement of Sunday’s Daytona 500, who has the edge to win the Big Race when we restart on Monday afternoon?

Co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by #66 driver Timmy Hill, currently sitting in tenth place after twenty laps, to breakdown the postponement’s impact on the race on Countdown to Daytona, live at 1:00pm ET on this app or website!

Watch the Daytona 500 at 4:00pm EST on your local FOX station or on the FOX Sports App.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later"

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two hurt following car explosion"

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa"

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly"

'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl"

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216"

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss