Let’s go Brandon: Driver caught in unwinnable culture war

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A “Let’s go Brandon” flag flies below the American flag Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Brandon Brown is caught in the middle of a swirling culture war. “Let’s Go Brandon” flags dot Daytona International Speedway.

The 28-year-old Brown unwittingly became entangled in this debacle when he won his first career NASCAR race in October in Alabama. The Talladega Superspeedway crowd gathered for the Xfinity Series race chanted “F— Joe Biden” during Brown’s interview.

An NBC Sports reporter incorrectly told Brown the fans were cheering “Let’s go, Brandon.” The phrase has been used by the right as an attack on President Joe Biden.

Brown says he hopes to change what the phrase means.

