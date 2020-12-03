Daytona 500 to have limited number of fans in attendance

LIVE NOW /
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — The Daytona International Speedway announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Daytona 500 will be held with a limited number of fans in attendance.

The speedway said that guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings and social distance throughout the race.

Officials did not say exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend, but said priority will be given to those who have already purchased tickets.

They said people who have already purchased tickets may be reassigned to different seats to accommodate for social distancing.

The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

The 2021 Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14.

