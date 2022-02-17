Daytona 500 drivers return to in-person media day, 300 media members attend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All 42 drivers trying to make the Daytona 500 got up close and personal with the media Wednesday as part of Daytona 500 Media Day. The annual tradition puts all the drivers under one roof in front of hundreds of media members.



NASCAR leaders say there are 300 media members from 100 different outlets covering the Daytona 500 this year.



Daytona 500 Media Day is a day like no other, complete with a red carpet to welcome the drivers. It’s not just television stations from across Central Florida at the track, but all over the world. There are 4 international media outlets covering the race.

No matter the outlet, all reporters are looking for that perfect soundbite.

“Good to see all you lovely people back here,” said driver Bubba Wallace, before starting his red carpet session with reporters.

Face-to-face interviews are back after nearly two years of virtual ZOOM interviews.

“Let’s go back to it! It was nice. Let’s do it from the couch,” said Wallace.

Some drivers are excited to see reporters, more than others. Just ask defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

“I have always enjoyed the media day. For different reasons now. I always feel like it has always been such a grind for me to stay here. I would get to media day and I would be excited that I have another year, another opportunity. I survived,” said McDowell.

The appreciation for reporting may not be shared by all the drivers, but the ones with their rookie stripes, seem to enjoy the media, at least for now.

“I think every aspect of it is cool. Like you said, these guys don’t even appreciate it anymore. This is all really cool to be around,” said Todd Gilliland, who will be starting in his first-ever Daytona 500.

As part of media day, all 42 drivers gave interviews but also had headshot photos taken that will be used during the TV broadcast throughout the NASCAR season.