Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes family name never fades from memories of fans

Big Race - Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Few names are as synonymous with the sport of racing than Earnhardt. Former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes the name never fades from the memories of fans.

With Daytona International Speedway offering a picturesque backdrop, Earnhardt recalled memories of his father, Dale, trying to win an elusive Daytona 500 title. The frustration came to an end in 1998, Earnhardt finally visiting Victory Lane, delayed several minutes by congratulations and high-fives from every team on pit road. It is Dale Jr.’s most vivid memory of the day.

Fearing he may never win a Daytona 500, Dale Jr. stunned the NASCAR world with a victory in 2004. A win to honor his late father and a stamp on his own NASCAR legacy.

In 2014, Jr. was back in Victory Lane at the Daytona 500 and today he remarks what multiple wins in the Great American Race means for history.

These days, Earnhardt hits the track with a microphone, sharing his expertise as a racing commentator for NBC Sports. The TV world is a new challenge but keeps Earnhardt involved in the sport he loves most and it keeps one of the greatest names in sports on the front burner of the industry.

