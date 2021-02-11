Countdown to Daytona: A conversation with award-winning NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8 WGHP) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden will talk with award-winning motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass. If there’s something happening in NASCAR, Pockrass probably knows about it.

Prior to joining FOX Sports, Pockrass, known as the encyclopedia of racing knowledge, wrote for ESPN.com’s NASCAR and motorsports sections. 

Connolly and Harnden plan to talk to Pockrass about his impressions of this week so far including the big wreck in the Busch CLASH race and pole qualifying.

Pockrass has been covering NASCAR a long time. Does he believe 2021 could be one of the best seasons ever? 

And, what kind of impact will Michael Jordan make on this sport? And despite losing some big names in the past few years — Dale Jr., Jeff Gordan, etc.. — are these young guns strong enough to keep NASCAR going?

