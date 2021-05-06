Bet between Tampa police and Kansas City police fulfilled following Bucs Super Bowl win

An overall general interior view as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WFLA) – If you are a willing participant in a bet, you better be a willing participant in the repercussions of a bet.

Apparently, the Kansas City Police Department abided by those rules.

The KCPD bomb and arson squad have paid their debt to the Tampa Regional Bomb Squad after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The two explosives divisions wagered for the losing squad to take photos wearing the winning team’s shirts and posing in front of their respective home stadiums flying the opposition’s flag.

Our Bomb and Arson squad has made good on their #SuperBowl bet with the Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad @TampaPD after the @Chiefs' loss to the @Buccaneers in February. They agreed to pose with Tampa's shirts and fly their flag on the Bomb Squad vehicle at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/KhLRuxCWyT — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 5, 2021

The department added it will be framing one of the photos and sending it to the Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad.

They'll also be sending their Tampa Bay counterparts one of these pictures framed. It's OK, though, they have a similar photo in their office from @SFPD's Bomb Squad sporting @Chiefs shirts from the 2020 Super Bowl Win. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 5, 2021

The Tampa Police Department retweeted the series of photos with the words, “It’s never too late to make good on a bet #GoBucs #superbowlchamps.”