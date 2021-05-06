Bet between Tampa police and Kansas City police fulfilled following Bucs Super Bowl win

(WFLA) – If you are a willing participant in a bet, you better be a willing participant in the repercussions of a bet.
Apparently, the Kansas City Police Department abided by those rules.
The KCPD bomb and arson squad have paid their debt to the Tampa Regional Bomb Squad after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
The two explosives divisions wagered for the losing squad to take photos wearing the winning team’s shirts and posing in front of their respective home stadiums flying the opposition’s flag.
The department added it will be framing one of the photos and sending it to the Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad.
The Tampa Police Department retweeted the series of photos with the words, “It’s never too late to make good on a bet #GoBucs #superbowlchamps.”