CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – After Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed while tackling Bengals’ Tee Higgins, the wide receiver shared well wishes to the 24-year-old safety.

Higgins posted on Twitter sharing that Hamlin was in his prayers.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙,” Higgins tweeted.

Following the game, Cincinnati Bengals beat reporter for the Enquirer, Kelsey Conway shared a picture of Higgins and his mom leaving the stadium with their arms wrapped around one another.

“Just stood with Tee Higgins’ mom who is now walking out with Tee who has his arm wrapped around her. Tee was the one who collided with Damar Hamlin before he collapsed,” she wrote on Twitter.

Officials ruled that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making the tackle during Monday night’s game. After the scary incident, the NFL suspended the pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

The Bills shared an update on Hamlin’s condition early Tuesday morning stating:

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. Statement from the Buffalo Bills

Shortly after the game was postponed, Cincinnati and Buffalo fans flooded the streets of downtown Cincinnati and even showed up at UCMC to pray and show their support for Hamlin.

According to WLWT5’s Jatara McGee, half a dozen fans showed up at the hospital. “They say Cincinnati is with Buffalo tonight and wanted to be here to support Damar Hamlin.”

But fans weren’t the only ones to show up for Hamlin. McGee also tweeted that Hamlin’s teammate and Bills’ star wide receiver Stefon Diggs went to the hospital to be by his side. It was reported that police initially didn’t let him in, but after explaining who he was, he was able to get into the hospital.

In addition to Hamlin’s teammates, NFL players from all sides of the country took to social media to show their support.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a message to Hamlin on Twitter.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide,” Brady posted.

On top of all the prayers and support, fans also showed up in a big way by flooding Hamlin’s foundation with donations.

Hamlins’ “The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive” only had a $2,500 goal. As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s foundation has raised over $3.5 million.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” Hamlin wrote on his GoFundMe.

For those wanting to donate, you can do so by following this link.