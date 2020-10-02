LIVE NOW /
Behind the scenes of the WNBA “Wubble” in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – After a little over two months, we have almost gotten used to just casually having both the NBA and WNBA here in Florida.

However, that will only be the case for maybe a week or so more. In fact, in another edition of 2020 being unprecedented, a championship game in each league will be played on the same evening.

In the above segment, we check in with some of the personnel still holding down the fort at the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

As you will find out, there are even some advantages to being in the bubble on this side of Florida.

