Tampa Bay area will continue hosting FHSAA basketball championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A longtime tradition for high school basketball in the state of Florida will continue for at least one more year.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced an extension of its deal to host its state basketball championship games at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland through 2020.

Lakeland has played host for many memorable state “Final Four” games for 25 consecutive years.

The only change next year will be the schedule itself. The state tournament will cover seven classifications, playing its girls semifinal and championship games beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 29.

The boys’ matchups will take place from Wednesday, March 4 through Saturday, March 7.