Reports: Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in LA helicopter crash

Basketball fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

by: Hector Molina, WWLP

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family, fans and athletes around the world are mourning the loss of one of the most iconic and recognizable NBA players to ever grace the hardwood.

Former NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant and eight others including his 13-year old daughter Gianna, died during a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning.

Bryant is a finalist to be enshrined as part of the class of 2020 at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Fans of all ages in Springfield, Massachusetts, spoke about the impact Bryant had on the sport.

Some said they looked up to the player known as the “Black Mamba.”

“He inspired me a lot. I used to watch a lot of his videos and stuff like that. I really liked him and it’s sad that he passed away. Because he really meant a lot to a lot of people,” said one young fan.

Bryant’s death hits closer to home for Jovanda Traynham from Albany. Her 24-year-old son Rayquan Murphy who idolized Kobe growing up was killed in a traffic accident just two weeks ago.

“He would always say he was a good basketball player and he used to always say I’m going to be just like him, I’m going to be just like him,” Jovanda remembered.

She told 22News Bryant’s death brought back memories from when she first found out about her son.

“I was just stunned by the tragedies. His mom and me lost our sons in a tragedy. My son died in a car accident and here it is today, I learned he was in a tragedy in a helicopter. It’s sad really sad.”

Bryant was 41 years old.

