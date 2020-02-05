Live Now
Senate voting on impeachment, Trump expected to be acquitted

Artist creates Kobe memorial out of paper balls at basketball court

Sports

by: Alonzo Small, Nick Conigliaro

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A unique memorial was created at a Richmond community center’s basketball court in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

The memorial, featuring his name and picture and made completely out of paper balls, was built by graphic artist Jake Van Yahres at Randolph Community Center. Yahres said he put a lot of thought into the best way to honor the legend.

“The thought process was first, OK, what can I do? The second was how do I carry on his name? And then that got me to the aspect of like when everybody shoots it they all say ‘Kobe’ so I’m like what can I do to carry that on,” Yahres said.

The iconic basketball player was killed along with his daughter and seven others last month in a helicopter crash.

Bryant has also been honored by city leaders. Last week, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and community activists announced the formation of a scholarship in honor of the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves"

Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection"

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"

Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge"

Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss