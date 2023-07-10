TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena advanced to the second round of the MLB Home Run Derby Monday night.

In round one, Arozarena hit 24 home runs. He didn’t hit two home runs at a distance of 440 feet or more to earn the 30-second bonus, but he didn’t need it.

Arozarena’s first-round opponent, Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, only hit 17 home runs.

Arozarena will face off in round two against Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox, who hit 28 home runs in the first round. Robert still had time remaining on the clock, but the round ended after he passed his opponent’s number of 27.

The MLB All-Star game will be played Tuesday night in Seattle.

