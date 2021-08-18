Arians says joint practice with Titans was ‘outstanding,’ except for excess of dropped passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has made it clear that he really enjoys the work his team gets in joint practices.

The focused situational work is something they may not get in preseason games if those scenarios don’t come up. After their first of two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, Arians was pleased with the work– for the most part.

“Really, really good practice,” Arians said. “You can’t get anything better than going against another team, putting them in all the situations, looking at young players, veteran players. No better team to do it against than Mike (Vrabel) and the Titans. I thought it was outstanding work. We’ll grade the tape as far as who did what and who didn’t. I know one thing—we dropped way too many (darn) passes. We’ve got to stop that.”

The dropped passes were the one thing that certainly stood-out in the Bucs’ offensive plays– much more incompletions than they would have liked.

“We didn’t connect on much today,” said Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. “Hopefully we can really learn from today. I always hate not competing well and then saying we’re going to learn from it. The reality is we’ve got to learn from when things don’t go well. How do we respond early, how do we respond in the middle and how do we respond in the third quarter? I’ve been in games where we’ve been down a lot of points and we came back and win so just because it doesn’t go well early, you can’t just (say) it’ll be there tomorrow or let’s figure it out tomorrow. So we’ve got a lot of learning to do.”

As for the reason for all the dropped passes, Brady chalked it up partially to the Titans defense and also joked that the less-than-stellar showing coincided with his day to speak with the media.

“They’re good,” Brady said of the Titans’ defense. “They’re challenging. They obviously have very good fundamentals. They play to their help all the time. Very stout in the run game. They try to confuse you in the secondary, which they did a good job of that a few times. Obviously one of the better defenses always in the league and they have a lot of good players. It was good work for us. Obviously it wasn’t our best… uh the last time I talked to you guys I don’t think we had a great day either so… (shrugs jokingly with the media) I’m not saying.. but, (we) have to get better tomorrow.”