Arians on what has surprised him this season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Bruce Arians, who has been the head coach of the Buccaneers for six regular season games, responded to an interesting question after one of the team practices.

Q: “What surprises you the most about this team at this point in the season?”

A: “I do not know if there have really been any surprises other than, on a really bright side, how hard these guys work every single day and give us everything, how hard they play. Probably the most surprising thing is I thought we would be a little smarter by now. We still have some growing pains that I was hoping would be gone by now.”