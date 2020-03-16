April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.

“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.

The NFL says it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

