NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for New Orleans’ regular-season finale on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Atlanta ruled out quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who’d recently taken over as starter but injured his ankle last week and had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

Kamara, who injured his ankle during the Saints’ victory in Tampa Bay last week, did not practice this week but had been listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report.

However, the Saints’ backfield was helped by the return of rookie running back Kendre Miller, who has been sidelined for seven games by an ankle injury.

Kamara has rushed for 694 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 75 passes for 466 yards and one score, in 13 games.

He missed the season’s first three games because of a suspension stemming from a 2022 fight in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Miller, a third-round draft choice out of TCU, has rushed for 83 yards on 28 carries and caught nine passes for 33 yards this season.

Veteran running back Jamaal Williams also is in the lineup for New Orleans.

Atlanta defensive lineman Zach Harrison, who was limited this week by a knee injury, also has been scratched.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL