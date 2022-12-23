CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.

Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns, who have made previous long-term investments on their line with five-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio (three years, $48 million) and right guard Wyatt Teller (four years, $56.8 million).

Conklin was recently named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication to overcoming the injury as well as community involvement.

A two-time All-Pro, Conklin spent his first four seasons with Tennessee. He was a walk-on at Michigan State before being drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Titans.

