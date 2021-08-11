Antonio Brown still playing — and trash-talking — at a high level

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now going into his 12th season in the league, Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown is showing no signs of slowing down.

Even coming-off knee surgery in May, he’s still been impressing in training camp.

“This is the healthiest he’s been in a few years,” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. “He probably needed that procedure, but he wouldn’t do it. That first surgery is always tough. It’s amazing. I was actually talking to Emmanuel Sanders last night about that’s his first surgery at his age is just amazing. He’s remarkable how he takes care of himself. Yeah, he’s playing at a speed I saw four or five years ago.”

“I’m beyond grateful to be here at this moment right here with my teammates at training camp,” Brown said. “Put my hand in the pile. Put my conditioning on display. I don’t take for granted being here. Thankful I’ve got great health. Doctor Neal (Elattrache) did a great job, team doctors here, team staff, Alex Guerrero. I’ve got the best training guys here. I’m just happy to be here and do what I love and play football.”

🆎 had himself a day pic.twitter.com/d5t9FUrzsy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 10, 2021

“I don’t think AB has ever lost a step,” Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said. “I think that he’s only gotten better throughout the course of his career — that’s mentally and physically. I think that he’s been a great leader in the aspect of coming out here every day ready to work and challenging us as (defensive backs) to get on that level as well.”

His level of trash-talk hasn’t let-up either.

“He says a lot,” Murphy-Bunting said, laughing about Brown’s chatter on the field. “It just depends on the day I guess. I heard him say one time to me — I don’t know if it was to me or to who it was to — the other day he told somebody he signed their birth certificate. He was telling him like, ‘Look, you’re my son. Like relax.'”

Murphy-Bunting said he couldn’t really recall any other specific examples because he actually tries hard not to listen to him.

“Certain guys you’ve got to learn how to block out,” Murphy-Bunting said. “AB is one of those guys that you sometimes have to block out because he won’t stop.”

It doesn’t appear his football career will stop any time soon either. When asked this week about how much longer he’ll play, he left it open-ended.

“We’ll see,” Brown said. “I’m still having fun, still an explosive player, still love to play the game. So, hopefully it’ll be a long time.”