Antonio Brown quits NFL; calls out Kraft, Roethlisberger, Sharpe in Twitter rant

TAMPA (WFLA) — NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown called it quits from the NFL while going on a Twitter rant Sunday morning amid his release from the Patriots and sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown’s first tweet came at 9:29 a.m. ET where he announced his retirement from the league, and issued a challenge to NFL owners and the Players Association.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.

Just a few minutes later, Brown proceeded to call out Robert Kraft, Ben Roethlisberger, and Shannon Sharpe for their respective problematic news headlines.

