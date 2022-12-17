TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was named Google’s top trending athlete in the U.S. in 2022.

This is according to the search engine’s Year in Search, a breakdown of trending searches for people, movies, games and other categories. Although Brown spent 51 weeks of the year as a free agent, his antics off the field dominated headlines.

Brown was officially released from the Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after stripping off his jersey and running off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. The glove that Brown threw into the stands during his abrupt departure sold for nearly $17,000 in an online auction.

Antonio Brown throws his gloves into the stands in a game against the New York Jets on Jan. 2, 2022. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

In October, Brown was accused of exposing himself and touching a hotel guest in Dubai, according to footage reportedly captured in May. He also made several social media posts about former teammate Tom Brady, making fun of his eventual divorce.

The Tampa Police Department issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on Dec. 1 after his ex-fiancé accused him of throwing a shoe at her head and trying to kick her out of the house. One week later, 8 On Your Side obtained bizarrely-worded court documents indicating the victim wants to drop the domestic battery charge against him.

Hillsborough County Jail records indicate the warrant is still active, the charge has not been dropped and Brown has not been arrested.

Here are the other athletes who topped Google searches in 2022: