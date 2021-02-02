Alonso and Robinson HS flag football teams star in Nike commercial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They arrived at Alonso High School around 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning in January.

They received a rapid COVID-19 test and, then, for the next 11 hours, they dedicated themselves to the project, a project that would project them into the spotlight.

“When you hear flag football,” said Isansa Bonga, “a lot of people think, ‘Ohh, how does it feel to be a part of a man’s sport?’ and my response is always, ‘Football is not a man’s sport. It is just dominated by them.'”

Bonga, a junior on the women’s flag football team at Alonso High School, stated the truth and Nike heard her.

The company produced a commercial with Bonga, her teammates, and the flag football team at Robinson High School on that January morning in an effort to showcase those talented female athletes in their element.

1 million more boys than girls get to play sports in HS.



Because they have football.



Nike and the @NFL pledge $5 million to the pursuit of Women’s Flag as a national varsity sport.



Join us by voting to bring flag football to your state.https://t.co/5nMHYyEKm0#SBLV pic.twitter.com/VvNpysedPM — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) February 2, 2021

“A million more boys than girls get to play sports in high school.”

Those words flashed in the beginning on the commercial. They were followed by the next statement.

“Because they have football.”

Nike, along with the National Football League, is pledging $5 million to make the sport a national varsity sport and it plans to use the commercial as a catalyst.

“It was amazing,” gushed Bonga when she was asked about the commercial. “There are no words for the finished product to be honest. I think the producers and everyone from Nike did such an amazing job with it and it could not have been any better. I think it was beautiful.”

The Nike team actually selected Bonga to be the voice behind it.

“I was incredibly honored,” she said, “and it was such an amazing moment for me. That alone was just amazing and I could not ask for anything more.”

However, when Nike released the full video on Tuesday morning, Bonga admitted she was bombarded with compliments from her classmates.

“They were like, ‘Oh my God! You are famous!’ and I was like, ‘No.’ It is not really about fame,” she explained. “It is really about putting flag football out there and putting women out there to show that we are just as strong. It is really about exposing the true sport.”

The two teams featured in the advertisement will also be featured in games at the Super Bowl Experience to recognize National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Those games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.