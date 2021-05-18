Alex Killorn named Lightning nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) faces off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Alex Killorn is this season’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The veteran forward, who has been with the Lightning since he entered the league in 2012, received this nomination because he is “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The Lightning selected Killorn for the honor and, if he wins it, he will be granted a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity of his choice. The other two finalists will receive a $5,000 donation for their charities.

You may recall Killorn is the creator of “Dock Talk with Killer,” a series of Instagram Live episodes that featured Killorn on his Sea-Doo. He traveled across the bay interviewing his Lightning teammates and other professional athletes. Killorn added a humanitarian component to the mix when he started selling T-shirts. The proceeds benefitted the Hillsborough Education Foundation.