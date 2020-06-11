Alex Killorn campaigning to get Tom Brady on ‘Dock Talk’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The campaign to feature Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on an episode of “Dock Talk with Killer” is not setting like the sun. However, it did utilize a comparison of two sunset photos on Wednesday evening.

Alex Killorn, also known as Killer, is a veteran forward with the Tampa Bay Lightning. When the coronavirus pressed pause on the NHL season, Killorn decided to host a show called “Dock Talk” on Instagram Live. He travels from dock to dock on a jet ski meeting and interviewing various Tampa athletes.

He has publicly announced he is trying to get to Tom Brady but, with three episodes in the books, he has not had any success. He tested a unique tactic on Wednesday.

Killorn posted a photo of a sunset to his Instagram story.

Then, he posted a photo of a sunset snapped by Brady with the caption, “4 mins after I posted about the sky. Is @tombrady feeling influenced?” He tagged Brady in that caption.

His final post asked his followers to vote on who took the better photo. Killorn received more than 80% of the votes.

Do you think Brady voted for him?