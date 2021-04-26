Air Force vet fitted for custom clubs as part of Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The fitting could not have been tailored any better for Mark McDuffie.

“Words cannot explain what it means to me,” he said. “It is just unbelievable.”

The United States Air Force veteran went through the process of picking a new set of golf clubs while he was surrounded by his family at the site of the Valspar Championship. McDuffie and his wife, Rochelle, have three children – Brody, Natalie and Mary Kate.

“It is really going to be beneficial I feel because I have young kids, who are playing the game of golf now,” said McDuffie, “and it allows me to get out there and spend that time with them.”

McDuffie served in the military for nearly 12 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was deployed to Iraq twice and, on March 2, 2007, he was injured by a roadside bomb.

“I had to go through 58 surgeries total to rebuild the bottom of both feet,” he said, “so, as a normal golfer, it makes it a little harder. You have to adjust but we still enjoy the game so we find a way to overcome it.”

He stated his new clubs, which were chosen specifically for him, will help him to defeat the challenges caused by his injuries.

“A separate ‘thank you’ is enough,” said McDuffie, “but words cannot explain it, how thankful I am.”

McDuffie is directing his gratitude to the entities behind the fitting, Birdies for the Brave and Callaway Golf Company. They joined together to form Callaway Warrior Club Fittings and they have given a set of custom clubs to more than 130 warriors.