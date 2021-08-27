AEW ‘All Out’ PPV to play at Tampa movie theater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pay-per-view events are returning to Tampa Bay theaters and a new wrestling company All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) next major event will be shown at AMC Veterans 24.

AEW’s “All Out” event will be held on Sept. 5 and is special, as former World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar CM Punk will be returning to the ring. The weekly show of the growing company is now drawing in more than a million viewers.

Wrestling fans worldwide are excited, but with Tampa Bay as a historic wrestling area, fans are buzzing at seeing the wrestler mix it up for the first time since he left WWE in 2014, aside from two losses in UFC.

Advance tickets are now available at AMC Veterans 24. The event begins at 8 p.m. and the theater website said it is expected to last for four hours.

A ticket for adults, children ages 2-12 and senior citizens are all $25 per seat.

According to AMC, Veterans 24 is currently their only theater offering the pay-per-view, but 8 On Your Side was told to check back as the event gets closer.

This story may be updated if more theaters choose to show the pay-per-view.