‘About 10 more players’: Bruce Arians lays out what he’d like to see at Bucs OTAs after second practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization allowed the media to get a second glance at the organized team activities happening outside on the practice fields at the team facility on Tuesday morning. That practice looked strikingly similar to the first practice.

“I am really pleased with the guys coming back in in good shape,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, “and the competitive mistakes are not happening so it is a good thing. This is a bright group and they bring good intensity to practice. I would rather say, ‘Whoa!’ than ‘Sic ’em!’ and slow them down a little bit.”

The starters have not been participating in the voluntary workouts because they are running their own workouts at the same location at a different time. However, according to Arians, the leader of those practices, Tom Brady, is currently out of town.

“I hope those other guys will still come out here,” Arians said Tuesday afternoon.

I actually noticed one of the players, who was present for the first organized team activity last week, was not there this week. Arians commented on the absence of his second-year running back, Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

“He decided to workout with those guys,” said Arians referencing Brady and the other veterans.

What did Arians wish to see from the players that he did not see from the players? The answer is fairly simply.

“About 10 more players,” he said with a smile. “These guys right here are working their [butts] off and I would like to see about 10 more of them out there fighting for jobs they do not know that are fighting for.”