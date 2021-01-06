A trip down memory lane: Rob Gronkowski on his favorite off the field memory of Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They have a history but, typically, you only think of their history as it relates to their joint accomplishments on the football field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski, shared his favorite off of the field memory of Tom Brady on Wednesday afternoon.

That memory features horses and at least one shot of Fireball.

“My favorite memory? I would just say going to the Kentucky Derby and seeing him take a shot and just seeing his face after like in disgust,” said Gronkowski. “‘I am putting this alcohol in my body,’ and, you know, he takes a shot and he is like, ‘How am I going to throw next week?'”

Apparently, Brady did learn how to throw both a raging party and a deep ball but, honestly, who is surprised?