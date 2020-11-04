49ers shut down facility after COVID results day before hosting Thursday Night Football

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their football facility due to COVID-19 test results one day before their game on Thursday Night Football, according to ESPN.
According to Adam Schefter, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team was slated to host the Packers at their home stadium in Santa Clara, California Thursday night, but that could now be up in the air.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the facility was closed out of “precaution,” as they begin contact tracing.
This story will be updated.
