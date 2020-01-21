49ers Katie Sowers to be first woman coach in Super Bowl history

(CNN) – This year’s Super Bowl in Miami will be historic.

Katie Sowers, the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers will be the first female and first openly-LGBTQ coach to head the big game.

The 33-year-old is the second woman to hold a full-time coaching job in the NFL.

Sowers joined the 49ers as an intern in 2017 before being promoted to her current role last year.

The 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: