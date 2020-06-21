LIVE NOW /
4 members of Yankees organization test positive for coronavirus in Tampa, reports say

Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several members of the New York Yankees organization have tested positive for coronavirus in Tampa, according to reports.

Multiple outlets, including the New York Daily News and the New York Post, say four members of the Yankees organization tested positive in Tampa. The New York Post said two members work at George M. Steinbrenner Field and two have ties to the nearby minor league complex.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the New York Yankees would be moving their “spring training 2.0” practices from Tampa to New York City.

The New York Yankees normally hold their preseason training at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, but Cuomo said there’s a concern about travel to Florida right now.

“Florida has a really difficult situation right now,” Cuomo said. “That would be a concern for anyone thinking about playing there.”

Back in March, two Yankees minor leaguers tested positive for coronavirus.

The players were the only the only baseball players known to have tested positive at that time.

