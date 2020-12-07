3 members of Raptors organization test positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates with guard Kyle Lowry (7) after making a half court shot against the Brooklyn Nets to end the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three players from the Toronto Raptors organization tested positive Monday ahead of the upcoming training camp practices.

The Raptors announced last month that they would begin the new NBA season in Tampa, as travel between Canada and the US during the pandemic would be too problematic.

During the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, the team announced three members of its organization tested positive.

“All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization,” the announcement reads.

The Raptors first home game in Tampa is a preseason game vs. the Heat on Dec. 18.

