3 members of Raptors organization test positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three players from the Toronto Raptors organization tested positive Monday ahead of the upcoming training camp practices.
The Raptors announced last month that they would begin the new NBA season in Tampa, as travel between Canada and the US during the pandemic would be too problematic.
During the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, the team announced three members of its organization tested positive.
“All three are, and will continue to, self-isolate away from the rest of the organization,” the announcement reads.
The Raptors first home game in Tampa is a preseason game vs. the Heat on Dec. 18.
