TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cast your votes, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games ballot has officially opened!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 29 players listed on the ballot for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
- QB: Tom Brady
- RB: Leonard Fournette
- WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones
- TE: Cameron Brate
- T: Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs
- G: Luke Goedeke, Shaq Mason
- C: Robert Hainsey
- DE: William Gholston
- DT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Akiem Hicks
- ILB: Lavonte David, Devin White
- OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson
- CB: Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III
- SS: Mike Edwards
- FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.
- K: Ryan Succop
- LS: Zach Triner
- P: Jake Camarda
- RS: Jaelon Darden
- ST: Ko Kieft
To vote, fans will need to sign in or create an NFL account. Once on the ballot, fans can select up to six players per position.
Click here to vote for your favorite Buccaneers
Last year, five Buccaneers were voted as Pro-Bowlers: QB Tom Brady, OLB Shaquil Barrett, C Ryan Jensen, G Ali Marpet, and T Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs was designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl game, meaning a combined vote between the players and fans determined that he was regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles in the NFC during the 2021 season.
Three other Bucs were named first alternates on the roster and another five were additional alternates – making this the most Pro Bowl selections the Buccaneers have had since 2015.
The Buccaneers’ first alternates were: WR Mike Evans, ILB Devin White, and S Antoine Winfield, Jr.
The other alternates were: G Alex Cappa, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, TE Rob Gronkowski, and DL Vita Vea.
Back in September, the NFL announced that they were retiring the traditional AFC vs. NFC game with a multi-day skills competition between players from the conferences and a flag football game.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 5 at noon at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.