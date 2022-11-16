TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cast your votes, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games ballot has officially opened!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 29 players listed on the ballot for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

QB: Tom Brady

Tom Brady RB: Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones TE: Cameron Brate

Cameron Brate T: Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs

Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs G: Luke Goedeke, Shaq Mason

Luke Goedeke, Shaq Mason C: Robert Hainsey

Robert Hainsey DE: William Gholston

William Gholston DT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Akiem Hicks

Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Akiem Hicks ILB: Lavonte David, Devin White

Lavonte David, Devin White OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson CB: Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III

Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III SS: Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards FS: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. K: Ryan Succop

Ryan Succop LS: Zach Triner

Zach Triner P: Jake Camarda

Jake Camarda RS: Jaelon Darden

Jaelon Darden ST: Ko Kieft

To vote, fans will need to sign in or create an NFL account. Once on the ballot, fans can select up to six players per position.

Click here to vote for your favorite Buccaneers

Last year, five Buccaneers were voted as Pro-Bowlers: QB Tom Brady, OLB Shaquil Barrett, C Ryan Jensen, G Ali Marpet, and T Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs was designated as a starter for the Pro Bowl game, meaning a combined vote between the players and fans determined that he was regarded as one of the top two offensive tackles in the NFC during the 2021 season.

Three other Bucs were named first alternates on the roster and another five were additional alternates – making this the most Pro Bowl selections the Buccaneers have had since 2015.

The Buccaneers’ first alternates were: WR Mike Evans, ILB Devin White, and S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

The other alternates were: G Alex Cappa, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, TE Rob Gronkowski, and DL Vita Vea.

Back in September, the NFL announced that they were retiring the traditional AFC vs. NFC game with a multi-day skills competition between players from the conferences and a flag football game.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 5 at noon at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.