2-time Olympic gold medalist hosts top-tier college softball tournament

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Michele Smith is no stranger to the big stage, having won two Olympic gold medals for Team USA Softball. Now she’s created a big stage in the Tampa Bay area, for college athletes to showcase their talent and compete against some of the top softball players in the nation.

“Ten of the 16 teams are ranked in the top 25,” Smith said. “(They’re) all very, very strong, so the fact that we can draw that sort of program to this area to me, just shows the strength of how the sport is received in our community and embraced.”

Over the course of four days, there will be 40 games played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater. Among the teams competing, are local programs like Florida State, USF and UCF.

“This is a high-demand tournament,” said UCF senior outfielder Denali Schappacher. “This is one of the most important and high-class tournaments in the nation. I’m just really happy to be here. I think our team is really happy to be here.”

Smith, who is now an ESPN softball commentator, is calling some of the games this weekend, and is really involved in every aspect of this event.

“I loved my playing time but now I have the opportunity to give back and create and event like this with other people that really love the sport and embrace the sport,” Smith said. “So for me it’s special. I want every little eight and 10-year-old girl to dream of playing on these fields so day when they go to college.”

This tournament may not have been around when these student-athletes were growing-up, but many, like Schappacher, who went to Lakewood Ranch High School, have looked up to Smith since they were little.

“Michele Smith is one of those names that I’ve known since I was a kid,” Schappacher said. “She would talk at our tournaments and stuff and I would get my visor signed by her and everything so she’s one of the few that I’ve really known. She’s just always been a common, current name.”