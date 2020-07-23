1 year out from opening ceremonies for postponed Tokyo Olympics

(CNN) – The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but we are officially one year out.

The new date for the opening ceremony is July 23, 2021.

The Paralympics are scheduled to take place Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.

This is the second time the Olympics will be held in Tokyo, which previously hosted the games in 1964.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: