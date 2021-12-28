Shuayb Dental Institute

Skip to content
Top Stories
Hillsborough County to require masks in county buildings amid omicron spread
CDC: What to do if you get the flu
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe cancels last 3 ‘Joyful! Joyful!’ performances
Walgreens says COVID-19 testing appointment scheduler back online after outage
Top Stories
4th person dies after Polk County crash; 2 hurt, deputies say
Video
Top Stories
Man dead after fiery 7-car pileup in Pasco County, FHP says
Video
Top Stories
Video shows LAPD shooting that killed innocent teen in clothing store
Video
COVID-19 testing booms after Christmas; Tampa Bay sees long lines, wait times
Video
Florida hit-and-run kills 2 children, 4 others hospitalized
Video
Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest
Video
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
How to obtain federal rental assistance benefits in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Carvana faces 2 class-action lawsuits over registration delays amid deadline to fix title problems in Florida
Video
Top Stories
Right name, wrong door: ‘Bounty hunter’ facing charges after kicking in Seffner family’s door
Video
Consumer warning: Crooks after your gift cards this holiday season
Video
$32M and counting: The cost of cleaner, more detailed crime stats in Florida
Video
Tarpon Springs changes unusual headstone rule after WWII vet is left without marker for 7 months
Video
Top Stories
NHL set to resume after 6-day break, eyes new CDC guidance
Top Stories
Bucs WR Mike Evans lands on COVID-19 reserve list
‘Bucs with B.A.’ looks at a tough road ahead despite team’s division title
Video
Shaq Barrett expected to miss rest of Bucs regular season with knee injury
Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Hillsborough County to require masks in county buildings amid omicron spread
Top Stories
CDC: What to do if you get the flu
PSTA offering free, late-transportation on New Year’s Eve
Tampa Bay hospitals expecting more COVID hospitalizations from omicron variant
Video
'Retire the cloth mask': Ohio doctors suggest upgrade
Video
Shuayb Dental Institute
Trending Stories
$1 million in Hermes bags stolen in smash-and-grab at Florida store
Corporal with Tampa PD arrested, placed on administrative leave
Video
Walgreens says COVID-19 testing appointment scheduler back online after outage
Man dead after fiery 7-car pileup in Pasco County, FHP says
Video
4th person dies after Polk County crash; 2 hurt, deputies say
Video
Pasco County snow tubing accident likened to ‘car accident,’ witness says
Video
Receiving social security payments? Here’s when to expect them in 2022
Video shows woman smack unmasked passenger on flight from Tampa to Atlanta
Don't Miss
8 crazy ‘Florida stories’ of 2021
Video
WATCH: Schoolchildren go wild after teacher sinks 'Hail Mary' shot
Micromoon this weekend: What it is, when to see it
Video
Turkey causing traffic headaches in Westchase, FWC says no plans for removal
Video
Weekend full of holiday parades, ‘Holiday Sparkle’ in Tampa Bay
Video
More Don't Miss