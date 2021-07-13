Volunteers needed to fill backpacks this weekend for Titus O’Neil’s ‘Back-to-School Bash’ next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help prepare for World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar Titus O’Neil’s “Back-to-School Bash.”

The backpack-filling event will take place July 17, at 9 a.m., at Amalie Arena and 500 volunteers are needed to stuff more than 30,000 backpacks. A free lunch will be served to those who volunteer their time.

Those interested in helping out can register online now.

The fourth annual “Back-to-School Bash” event itself will take place Aug. 7, beginning at 9:01 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The event will be held in-person after the coronavirus pandemic took the event virtual last year and supplies were sent directly to the 27 Title One schools in Hillsborough County.

“Thank you to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Heritage Insurance and Bolay for stepping up to assure that our volunteers are fed and taken care of as we embark on this massive build,” O’Neil said. “And thank you to the volunteers. It truly does take a village and I’m excited to see this all come together as we help 30,000 school children start school with brand new backpacks.”

O’Neil is bringing a special guest to help out this year: Florida native, rapper and singer Flo Rida. The duo will be holding a “battle of the bands” showcase for high school bands, as bands did not have the opportunity to play at all last year due to COVID-19 restrictions in high school stadiums.

“Therefore, they didn’t have a chance to generate any funds, so we’re going to have a very special surprise for them along with this showcase, and kind of let Flo Rida help introduce that surprise,” he said.

O’Neil, whose real name Thaddeus Bullard, and his Bullard Family Foundation will provide children with backpacks, school supplies, health physicals and dental and vision screenings.