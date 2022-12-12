TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is partnering with Moovit to launch a new app as part of a new initiative called Mobility as a Service.

The city is currently searching for 200 volunteers to participate in phase one of the platform’s launch. Anyone interested should email the city’s mobility department at MAAS@TampaGov.net.

The app would connect the city’s various forms of transportation like water taxis, scooters, and other modes into one booking and planning platform so residents could easily map out a trip without relying on a personal car.

“These 200 people will use the app, will understand their planning needs and will extrapolate that and make adjustments to our service to make sure it serves all Tampanians,” said Vik Bhide, Tampa’s Director of Mobility.

Eventually, the city hopes to create a comprehensive platform that would allow residents to book and pay for transportation in one place. They also hope it will help cut down on transportation costs for families.