Run for Fun

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida Lottery
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive
Press Releases
Nexstar News Wire
Top Stories
Hope Villages of America ‘reverse advent calendar’ …
Federal memo warned of attacks on power plants
Video
St. Pete officer-involved shooting death was justified, …
Florida football coach shot 10 times shielding players …
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Warm, sunny and dry through the weekend
Video
Top Stories
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman …
Video
Top Stories
Winter Wonder Ride returns to Tampa this weekend
Video
Tampa mayor promises community will meet new police …
Video
Massive fire erupts at Florida scrap yard
Video
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious …
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 Live
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
Jeff’s Climate Classroom
Glance at the Galaxy
2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Tampa Bay Gas Prices Tracker
Top Stories
Manatee County woman back on road after car title …
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s nomination was …
Video
Top Stories
Protestors gather outside weapons trial of retired …
Video
Kindness Day is December 16
Driving school employees say they quit over lack …
Video
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, …
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Pro Football Challenge
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Bucs waive WR Jaelon Darden, release two more players …
Top Stories
Brady sets record for most NFL comebacks after defeating …
Top Stories
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints …
Tom Brady ties record for most MNF wins after beating …
Bucs Actives/Inactives: One of Brady’s favorite targets …
Bucs welcome Saints to Raymond James on Monday Night …
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
United Way Suncoast working to improve kindergarten …
Video
Top Stories
Annual Davis Islands Toy Drive collects thousands …
Video
Tens of thousands to gather for 41st annual Lakeland …
Video
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
Gallery
How to set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Todo Tampa Bay
Great 38
Newsletters
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Run for Fun
Run for Fun: Why running slower is beneficial
Top Run for Fun Headlines
Run for Fun: Getting the right gear
Run For Fun: Leigh’s digital show for aspiring runners
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Run for Fun: Why running slower is beneficial
Kindness Day is December 16
Tampa Convention Center to host holiday cosplay event
Clearwater couple bring ‘Saucy Rebellion’ to tables
Your state quarter could be worth $55
View All Don't Miss